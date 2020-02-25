Father and son partnership breaks record

A WOKING man has played in the same rugby side as his father. And there’s nothing particularly special about that – until you realise son is 44 and dad is 73.

Luke Goggin turned out in the same Weybridge Vandals Vets side as his pop Alan Goggin, setting a club record in the process.

The Goggins are pictured after the game

Goggin junior said: “I live in Woking and have played for Weybridge Vandals for 12 years – I used to live in Walton – and now also coach my son’s under-nine team.

“My dad’s home club is Brightlingsea in Essex but he played for us, for the second time, when we met London Exiles Vets at Brownacres. In the process we set the club’s father-and-son record for combined playing age, at 117 years.”

London Exiles took the honours with a 33-24 win.