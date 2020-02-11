St Mary’s School celebrates Young Carers Angel Award

ST MARY’S CofE Primary School in Byfleet is celebrating being given the Young Carers Angel Award by Action for Carers, Surrey.

The Angel Award scheme was developed by young carers in Surrey to help caring pupils be recognised and supported at school.

CELEBRATION – Pupils show their delight as Mary Murphy-Diprose accepts the Young Carers Angel Award, presented by Naima Hussain, on behalf of St Mary’s CofE Primary School, Byfleet

The award is made to schools that demonstrate they are “young-carer friendly”. Schools have to meet eight standards, checked by Surrey Young Carers staff and young carers, including having a carers’ champion, a carers’ support group, training for staff, and assemblies about young carers to help all pupils understand the issues that the young carers face, as well as supporting pupils to self-identify and find the help they need.

During Carers’ Week, the young carers at St Mary’s led a whole-school assembly to explain what it means to be a young carer and how St Mary’s helps and supports them.

Each week there is a “Cool Carers’ Club”, where young carers can spend time playing games, doing arts and craft and talking. Last term, they went on a day trip to the beach. Young carers at St Mary’s find these opportunities to be together particularly helpful.

Another added: “It’s good when we get to talk about our feelings because we have someone in our family who needs a little extra help.”

Additionally, they are invited to activities organised by Surrey Young Carers. As part of the assembly, Naima Hussain, education advisor with Action for Carers Surrey, presented Mary Murphy-Diprose, St Mary’s home school link worker, with the award.

The Rev Clive Richardson, carers support advisor from the diocese of Guildford, commended the school for the “excellent pastoral provision for its pupils” and explained how “this award provides a concrete example of the care provided within the St Mary’s school community”.