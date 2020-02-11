Woking’s joint campaign to improve future environment

WOKING has put climate change and sustainability at the heart of its 2020 plans with the launch of a major integrated campaign to encourage more people to get directly involved and help improve the environment for future generations.

The campaign, organised by #WEAREWOKING, is designed to help local communities – including business, residents, schools, colleges and visitors – to act now to help tackle the most urgent global and local environmental challenges faced, including climate change, waste, air quality and biodiversity protection.

Members of local organisations gather for the launch of Woking’s green campaign

The campaign has the support of a range of local organisations, including Woking Environment Action (formerly called Woking LA21), Surrey Wildlife Trust, ThamesWey Group and Action Surrey, and Woking Borough Council.

Cllr Kevin Davis, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for climate change, said: “Woking is ambitious, forward looking and proactively working for a future in an environment which is protected and improved for all generations who choose to make it their home, place of work or to visit.

“Working collaboratively with everyone, we have the commitment and tools to deliver real change, drive action and make a positive difference.”

The campaign was launched at the Living Planet Centre in Woking, the UK headquarters of World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) and will promote and drive greater participation across a range of existing and new initiatives.

“It feels as though the UK is truly waking up to the climate and nature emergency. However, if we stand any chance of winning the fight for our world in 2020, we’ve got to slash our emissions and work hard to protect nature – on our doorstep and around the world,” said Gareth Redmond-King, head of climate change at WWF-UK.

“To see Woking Borough Council putting environmental issues at the heart of its campaign and work this year is a positive step and an example for authorities throughout the UK.”

For more information on the campaign, follow #WEAREWOKING on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or log on to www.wearewoking.com.

