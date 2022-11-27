Readers fill in gaps about former ironmongers

READERS have been in touch to provide more information about Skeet & Jeffes, Woking’s former ironmongers and builders’ merchants that was featured in Peeps into the Past last month.

Trevor Howard has pointed out the exact year the firm was founded in Aldershot by William Skeet senior was 1868, and that Mr Skeet had been there for five years previously, presumably learning the trade while working for Thomas White, another ironmonger.

This photograph was provided by Peeps reader Richard Langtree. It shows his father Frank, second right in the back row, and some colleagues on the roof at Skeet & Jeffes. Richard said that the picture may have been taken when his dad was leaving the firm

And also that Charles Job Fooks became a partner with William Skeet (the younger) in 1907. From that date to 1911 the firm traded as Skeet & Fooks Ltd. When Hartley Jeffes joined the firm it became Skeet, Fooks & Jeffes, until Fooks retired in about 1918.

Trevor adds there was an additional shop at 5 Chobham Road, opposite the original Red House Hotel, from 1901 to about 1922.

Richard Langtree contacted me about his dad, who worked for the company.

“My father left Goldsworth School when he was aged 14 in 1930 and worked as a storeman at Skeet & Jeffes until the Second World War,” said Richard. “He then carried on a similar task in Africa and Italy in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps.

“After the war he returned to Skeet & Jeffes as a storeman until 1951 when he joined my uncle after he had set up Woking Glass Works. The photo shows my father with a group his colleagues on the roof of Skeet & Jeffes. It may have been taken when he was leaving the firm.”

A stoneware footwarmer (hot-water bottle) marked “Skeet, Foot & Jeffes, Ltd, furnishing, ironmongers & china dealers”

Graham Wellstead got in touch about his two spells working at Skeet & Jeffes from 1951 to 1957 and again from 1962 to 1970. He was aged 15 when he first worked there and was an apprentice with a number of other young lads.

He said: “We all worked our way through the various departments, plus went on day release to Guildford Technical College.

“The apprentices included Bill Fagence, Peter Powell, Vic Goulter, Eric Theobald, Maurice Hone, Eric Dyer, Michael Pink and Kenneth Leat.

“All of us moved around the retail and wholesale elements, in both the shop in Chobham Road and its offshoots. I’m believe I am now the only survivor.

“The main heavy goods stores were in what was called the Bottom Yard at the end of Church Street, which housed the saw mill and the wholesale electrical department. That building became the new premises, designed by Scott, Brownrigg & Turner.

“Virtually all the senior positions were held by ex-servicemen. They included George Carter who was paintshop manager, Vic Wareham in the hardware department, Arthur Sadler in the showroom and Cliff Hewitt in wholesale plumbing, ironmongery and door furniture.

“There was George Mogg, of Hopes steel windows, and later, a friend, Ken Gale, who was the counter manager. The only woman manager was Miss Notteridge in the household department, which is where I started.”

Graham said there were sales reps servicing building firms of all trades, himself later becoming a rep.

He said: “My wage for the first two years was £1 seven shillings and sixpence, and I recall my first rise. Arthur Skeet passed me on the stairs and said: ‘You will find and extra two and six in your wage packet.’ I dutifully thanked him before realising I was paid fortnightly – therefore a one shilling and threepence a week rise.”

There was a good deal of mischief among the teenage apprentices, as Graham recalls: “On day, Bill Fagence was in the outside toilet, which had a gap under the door. Eric Dyer and I pushed a hose under the door and turned on the water. Bill climbed up on the high cistern, which collapsed leaving him soaked.

“Returning the favour, Bill wired up a metal case opener to the mains electricity and left it on a wooden case that had steel straps. Eric, who the trap was set for, caught his foot in the wire. There was a huge flash and a bang – and the case opener became welded to the case’s steel straps.”

David Rose is a local historian and writer who specialises in what he calls “the history within living memory” of people, places and events in the west Surrey area covering towns such as Woking and Guildford. He collects old photos and memorabilia relating to the area and the subject, and regularly gives illustrated local history talks to groups and societies. For enquiries and bookings please phone or email him at: davidrosemedia@gmail.com