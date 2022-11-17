Jubilee Square falls silent in respect

YOUNG and old alike gathered in Jubilee Square in Woking town centre on Sunday for the Remembrance service.

The service, honouring those who served in two world wars and in other conflicts across the globe, was led by the Rev Adrian Beavis of Christ Church, with the Rev Lucy Brierley, minister at Woking United Reformed Church, and Imam Hashmi, of the Shah Jahan Mosque, providing further contributions.

PAUSE FOR THOUGHT – Crowds and dignitaries gather at the War Memorial. Pictures by Len Walker

Wreath-laying at the war memorial was led by the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Saj Hussain, Woking MP Jonathan Lord and representatives of the armed forces.

Wreaths were also laid by the Royal British Legion and a series of armed forces’ associations, and an impressive register of Woking groups, including the Air Training Corps, Sea Cadet Corps, Sea Rangers, both District and Explorer Scouts, Rotary clubs, Woking Lions, the Woking Town Twinning Association and Ahmadiyya Muslim Association.

TRIBUTES – Representatives of the Armed Forces lay a wreath and pay their respects

Singers from local choirs and choral groups formed into a combined choir for the singing of hymns and the national anthem.

At the conclusion of the service, uniformed units and organisations marched past the mayor and members of the civic procession in Church Street East as they exited Jubilee Square.

The service of Remembrance commenced at 10.35am, and concluded with a two-minute silence.

