Nursery team scales the heights

A TEAM from a Chobham children’s nursery have raised more than £1,500 for charity by climbing Pen y Fan, the highest peak in South Wales.

The ten-strong group, representing Pennypot Day Nursery, completed the ascent in support of Bliss, which helps babies born premature or sick.

The Pennypot team relax after a long day’s climb

Nursery manager Carol McDonough and colleagues Aprille Goubert, Leoni Brown, Jay Gallimore, Emma Rawlings, Emma Neumann, Poppy Doran, Lucy Buckingham, Jade Campbell and Kira Kenny reached the summit in one hour 30 minutes, raising a grand total of £1,525, with donations still coming in.

The climb up Pen y Fan, which roughly translates to “top place” and rises to 886 metres, is the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives for the Pennypot Lane team.

Colleagues have recently spent the night sleeping under the stars as part of the Childbase Partnership “Big Sleep Out”, as well as taking part in a charity auction, pumpkin carving and bake sales to help the cause.

HITTING THE HEIGHTS – The team from Pennypot raise a champagne toast to reaching the summit of Pen y Fan

Pennypot Day Nursery is part of the employee-owned Childbase Partnership.

Carol said: “Raising money for charity has always been hugely important to us as a team and we are thrilled to have completed this challenge for Bliss.

“It was freezing cold and very windy, and once we got to the top the rain started pouring, but it didn’t dampen our spirits.

“We are so grateful to all of our incredible nursery families and friends for their generosity and support.

“Every year, Childbase adopts a new charity and we do fundraising for that charity across each nursery setting, which is 43 in total, and our head office.

“It was Cancer Research UK last year and there will be a new charity decided on soon for next year.

“Up to last month we had raised £120,000 as a company for Bliss. Lots of our nursery families and colleagues have used their services so it’s one close to people’s hearts across all nurseries.”