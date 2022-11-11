Free online yoga sessions to help Macmillan charity

A YOGA instructor is giving free training sessions every day this month to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Studio owner Rhian Coward

Essence Garden Studio in St John’s has added an extra dimension to the Macmillan November Yoga Challenge in which people are asked to do 15 minutes of yoga a day throughout this month and donate to the charity.

Rhian Coward, the studio owner, is live streaming sessions run by Lou Rose, who is qualified in hatha yoga, restorative yoga and meditation and is also a cancer exercise specialist.

Those attending the sessions in person, and people doing the virtual classes, are being asked to donate to Macmillan, either in one sum or from £1 for each class.

The studio sessions are at various times, which can be viewed live on Instagram or at another time.

“It doesn’t get deleted so you are not restricted to just following it once,” Rhian said.

Lou Rose’s session will be live streamed

“People can find a class that suits them and revisit it.”

Rhian, who is a Pilates teacher, said she and Lou want to show that yoga can help anybody.

“We often find that people can be put off because they think that you have to be young and bendy.

“I have scoliosis and spinal fusion and I really didn’t enjoy yoga until I met Lou and she taught me that it is not about touching your toes but about getting the best out of your body.”

* FOR more information, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or www.essencegardenstudio.co.uk. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/essencestudionovemberyogachallenge