Bob helps RAF charity highlight Remembrance

A DISABLED former airman is helping the Royal Air Force charity that supports him reaffirm its commitment to Remembrance.

Bob Greig, from Knaphill, is a RAF Benevolent Fund Ambassador who tells his story of recovering from serious injuries to live a fully independent life.

Bob Greig, who recovered from serious injuries with support from the RAF Benevolent Fund

Bob, who joined the RAF in 1979, was a sergeant training as a parachute instructor when he was paralysed from the waist down in an accident after jumping from 6,000ft.

His main canopy failed when he tried to open it at 2,500ft and his reserve parachute tangled, causing him to plummet to the ground. Unable to walk, he needs a wheelchair and an adapted car to get around.

The fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity, providing practical, financial and emotional support to RAF personnel, veterans, and their partners and dependants.

It has supported Bob practically and financially since 1984, so that he can live independently in a bungalow in Knaphill.

With Remembrance Sunday approaching, Bob said: “The RAF Benevolent Fund is there for those who did their duty, no matter how long ago, as well as those still serving and their families, like it was there for me.

“The example of the wartime generation remains an inspiration for those who served afterwards. That generation included Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, of course, who was patron of the Fund. We remember and celebrate their service this year, as we always do.

“We also have to look to those who have served in the RAF in more recent conflicts and who need help to make their future brighter.”

A spokesman for the fund said: “Remembrance, above all, is the act of pausing and remembering people. It is a poignant reminder to reflect on the bravery and sacrifice of all those who served to protect the freedom we continue to benefit from today.

“Naturally, this makes us think about the heroism and sacrifices people made in the wartime years.

“While remembering the veterans of the Second World War and their families is vital, it is also important we remember all ex and serving personnel on Remembrance Sunday and beyond, no matter where or how they served.”

The fund helps RAF personnel who have served in conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan and other operations and their families. It provides practical, financial and emotional support to men and women who suffer the physical and mental impacts of their service that could remain with them for the rest of their lives.

In 2020, the fund spent £26million helping more than 63,700 members of what it considers to be the RAF Family.

The fund is keen to contact any member of the “family” who could benefit from its support. It asks anyone who knows a serving or veteran RAF member who might need help to call 0200 102 1919 or visit www.rafbf.org.