Rip-roaring bonfire night returns

CROWDS rocketed to Ripley from far and wide when the village’s legendary bonfire night returned for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ryan family ready for a legendary night out. Pictures by Len Walker

Thousands of people gathered on the village green last Saturday to enjoy one of the biggest fireworks events in the South East.

As well as the pyrotechnics, they were attracted by the traditionally huge bonfire, a funfair, food stalls, bars and live music to round off the evening.

Official collectors ensure that the bonfire night expenses are covered, with money also going to local charities

The weather was mild and dry as the event began with the time-honoured torch-lit procession along the High Street.

The torch carriers were led by drum major Tom Corbett and the Surbiton Royal British Legion Youth Marching Band. Following the parade in her queen’s coach was Bonfire Queen Diane Dean and her two glamorous attendants, Charlie and Lillie.

In a poignant moment, Diane oversaw the scattering of ashes on the bonfire of her late husband, Nicky Dean, a much-liked local character and former bonfire committee member.

Following local conventions, they lit the enormous bonfire. With the flames still blazing, the evening’s highlight began – a spectacular display put on by Dynamic Fireworks.

The 2020 and 2021 Ripley fireworks were cancelled because of the difficulty of keeping thousands of people safe from COVID-19.

The pyrotechnics were the highlight of the evening

Ripley Bonfire Association chairman Steve Hill said: “I am proud to see the return of the legendary village bonfire.

“The success of this event is down to the hard work of our many volunteers, the bonfire builders, event marshals, collectors and everyone else who makes the night such a success. I would like to thank them all.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to our generous sponsors, advertisers and Bensons Funfair, as well as the public for their generous donations.”

Money left after deductions for expenses will be distributed to local charities that include Woking Hospice, Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, Surrey Blood Runners and Surrey Search and Rescue.