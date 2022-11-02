Expansion for bespoke golf clubs company

PRECISION Golf has recently completed the process of expanding into adjoining premises at Oyster Park, West Byfleet, to meet the increasing demand for its custom fitting and club building services.

The new expanded fitting suite was opened by professional golfer Colin Montgomerie, a former winning Ryder Cup captain, and eight-time European Order of Merit winner.

Colin Montgomerie opens the new expanded fitting suite for Precision Golf with directors Simon Cooper (left) and James Davey

“Trusting your game is made easy when you know you have the right equipment in your hands,” he said. “Precision Golf provides bespoke solutions ensuring that, whatever your ability, clubs can be built or adjusted to complement your game allowing improvement without the handicap of ill-fitting equipment.

“This is a fantastic facility and the best in the country and by a country mile.”

Since 2005, Precision Golf has provided bespoke golfing equipment for more than 20,000 golfers of all handicaps from juniors to seniors from all over the UK and Europe. Former Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup captains and players as well as international sports stars from the worlds of rugby and tennis have attended the studios.

“The expanded studio, housed in a 13,500 sq ft unit, is the largest, most highly specified and equipped of its kind, anywhere in Europe. With a team of six full-time club fitters, we offer the finest club fitting experience along with the best club builders in the country,” said Mike Davey, company secretary.

“We custom fit and build equipment from all the major manufacturers as well as leading hand-made niche clubheads from all over the world and offer laser engraving on heads and shafts not only to enhance the ownership protection of equipment but also any additional personal graphical requirements.”

The firm also offers coaching, fitness training and golf biomechanics programmes.

“Bringing all these performance disciplines under one roof allows us to provide golfers of all standards with a truly unique and comprehensive game improvement experience,” said Mr Davey.