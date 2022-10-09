Teams splash out to support charities

THE Woking Rotary Club Swimathon took to the water at the Pool in the Park last Sunday to raise money for local good causes.

Now in its 14th year, the annual event has raised more than £200,000 for its beneficiaries.

ALL SMILES – (From left), The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Saj Hussain, and with his Mayoress, daughter Faaria, event organiser Terry Smith, Woking Rotary Club president Sue Jackson and Richard Roberts of longstanding sponsor Trident Honda Ottershaw

Supported by more than 300 swimmers during the day in teams of up to six members, the Swimathon allocates a lane for each team, although only one member swims at a time.

Each team swims for 55 minutes out an allotted hour in the water, the outstanding five minutes being used for the changeover of teams.

MAKING A SPLASH – The swimmers take to the water ready to begin fundraising for good causes

Every team member invites sponsorship for their team, with the money raised this year supporting five local charities: Samber (Riding for the Disabled); Woking & Sam Beare Hospices; Woking High School charities; Swan Academy; and the Mayor’s charity, LinkAble.

“We were running at close to capacity almost all day,” said event organiser Terry Smith. “We used to be oversubscribed, but we’ve never quite got past missing out on the COVID years.

“Even so, I don’t think we’ll be too far off what we usually hope to raise.

“It’s a great event, just fun, not a competition. The kids especially love it, and it’s wonderful for us to be able to present the medals to all the swimmers.

“As always I’d like give special thanks to our sponsor Trident Honda Ottershaw, who have backed us every single year. We’re very grateful for that.

“And, of course, to all those volunteers who helped me out on the day. We’d never have done it without you.”