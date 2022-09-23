Make a difference towards a greener future

WOKING is going green in a big way, starting this Saturday in the town centre.

The Victoria Place team are putting on a Green Week event with a host of free activities and new installations to show how everyone can make a difference and move towards a greener way of living.

The national Great Big Green Week Starts tomorrow (Saturday 24 September)

From the arrival of a giant eco recycling whale called Wilma in Jubilee Square and sustainable spending tips, to pop-up activities and fun eco events for all the family to enjoy, there are lots of opportunities to get involved.

Wilma will be joined in Mercia Walk by a beautiful leaf installation overhead, also made from bio sourced GMO-free sugar cane and the perfect eco backdrop.

The local event, from 24 September to 2 October, marks this year’s national Great Big Green Week initiative.

“We’re really excited to be supporting this year’s national Great Big Green Week with our own Victoria Place Green Week event,” said centre manager John Paul Jackson. “The survival of our planet is such an important issue we all need to support, and we’re putting on a whole host of activities to give our customers lots of opportunities to learn more about how they can live a greener lifestyle as well as help the planet.

Mercia Walk will be covered by a beautiful leaf installation made from bio sourced GMO-free sugar cane as part of Green Week

“We look forward to welcoming everyone along to join us on this journey to becoming greener this autumn.”

The centre will be hosting a number of eco workshops running between Saturday 24 September and Saturday 1 October. Visitors will be able learn things such as how to grow your own vegetables and how to upcycle those pre-loved wardrobe items.

A Victoria Place “Plant Patch” will be setup in Central Square, providing information on the benefits of specific plants, as well as offering a library of enticing reads and colourful deck chairs to relax on.

And for those who want to live a more sustainably focused lifestyle in their shopping and recycling habits day-to-day, a sustainable guide will be available in-centre to pick up and take home. It provides a selection of eco living tips, information on where to recycle old clothes, packaging and electrical goods at brands in the centre, plus the key places to shop more sustainably throughout Victoria Place.

For more information on all the Green Week plans at Victoria Place, visit https://vpwoking.co.uk/greenweek/.