Stepping back for a weekend in the 1940s

KNAPHILL attraction Mizen’s Railway stepped back in time for its fabulous 1940s re-enactment recently.

FAMILY TEA – Olivia, nine, dressed as a 1940s Brownie, is served tea by landgirl mum Natasha

Visitors, volunteer members, historical re-enactors and vehicle owners thoroughly enjoyed themselves, with the event running across the weekend rather than being held as a single day.

In common with previous 1940s days, the proceeds of the event will be donated to charity.

This year the chosen good causes were Project 71, supporting Second World War veterans, and the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, which helps those under five with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments.

There were live performances from vintage singer Vera Andrews and Matthew Quilliam evoking the music of the time, and displays by the 25 Bomb Disposal Company, a living history group that depicts work done by the Royal Engineers.