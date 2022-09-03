Tea and cake finale brings charity total to £14,400

THE last Teas on the Rec session at Bisley was a magnificent finale for the event, which returned as popular as ever after being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Teas on the Rec sessions are ideal for meeting up with friends, neighbours and family

The weekly beverages and cakes afternoons in the village recreation ground were cancelled in 2020 and held just twice in 2021.

This year, 14 sessions were held over the summer, raising more than £14,400 to be distributed to 14 charities. On Thursday last week, the good cause was Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, which will receive the day’s proceeds of £1,250.

Rosemary Kneller helping to keep the session running smoothly

Teas on the Rec were started more than 10 years ago by villagers Chris Bixley and Ann Forrest, soon to be joined by Pauleene Hammett. The sessions have raised more than £108,000 over the years.

“We have been helped by some amazing volunteers and people across the community have given us a lot of support,” said Chris. “What I like most is that all sorts of people come along, including children. There is a great mix of people.

“Bisley Parish Council has helped in so many ways too, and Bisley and West End churches have also given a lot of support, including covering the insurance.”

With a summer of fine weather having helped to draw the customers, the organisers are looking forward to a rest and an equally successful 2023.