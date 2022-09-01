Tot’s legacy should be a message of hope

THE family of an 18-month-old Woking girl who passed away at the weekend are determined that her legacy should be a message of hope.

Mackenzie Green died on Saturday afternoon after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia soon after her first birthday in March.

The motorcycle ride out in Mackenzie’s honour sets off from Woking Football Club. Image courtesy of Studio 13 Photography and Videography

Tragically, Mackenzie began to lose her battle for life just a few months later. She deteriorated rapidly as her medication and chemotherapy failed, and she left Great Ormond Street Hospital to spend her final days at home surrounded by family.

Her devastated parents, Jordan and Chelsea, have specified that all fundraising in Mackenzie’s name should be divided between her funeral and Great Ormond Street, to remember Mackenzie and hopefully one day spare other parents the same agonies that they have endured.

REMEMBERED WITH LOVE – Mackenzie with a special friend

“Mackenzie was just so happy, so cheeky, so loving, the most precious child,” Mackenzie’s great aunt Paula said.

“Chelsea wants her to have the farewell that she deserves so much, and then for Mackenzie to help Great Ormond Street in some way.

“The hospital were just fantastic with Mackenzie, and gave Chelsea such wonderful support. She made some good friends there.”

Mackenzie’s legacy is already starting to take shape. A fundraiser at the Goldsworth Park Centre on Sunday, which it had once been hoped that Mackenzie could attend, was supported by hundreds of family and friends and raised more than £2,800.

“It was amazing,” said Paula. “Jordan and Chelsea were able to call in briefly to thank everyone for their efforts, and I’d like to thank Jo Miller and her friends for doing such a wonderful job of organising.”

Jo’s brother, Tom, who runs Studio 13 Photography and Videography, which works across the South of England, then put together the Mackenzie Green Fundraising Ride Out which attracted more than 60 motorbikes on a run from Woking Football Club to Newlands Corner and back. Tom is Mackenzie’s great uncle.

Mackenzie was treated for myeloid leukemia at Great Ormond Street Hospital

“I have plenty of contacts with bikers through my work, and they are fantastic, always ready to turn out in a good cause,” Tom said.

“I’m especially grateful to the North Hampshire Bikers, who marshalled the event and generally kept on eye on things. They even contributed more than £200.

“We raised about £500 with a bucket collection, and there is the money from photo sales of the day still to come.”

A GoFundMe page, including a personal account from Chelsea, has raised more than £3,500.

Tom added: “It’s been a terrible time, but this doesn’t have to be the end for Mackenzie. The fundraising we’re doing now is more important than ever.”

TO learn more about Mackenzie and to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/mackenzies-story?qid=ac768efe36042a85ffaa4b9d0451b228