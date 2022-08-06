New signings offer excitement for a great season in store

WOKING chief executive John Katz is delighted with the signings the club have made this summer.

As the Cards gear up for their Vanarama National League opener at York City today, Katz heaped special praise on newcomers Scott Cuthbert and Luke Wilkinson for the leadership qualities they offer alongside skipper Josh Casey.

Woking’s Tyreke Johnson in action during the friendly against Arsenal Under-23s on 5 July. The Cards won 3-2

Katz told the News & Mail: “There’s a tremendous amount of leadership on that pitch.

“You have those big personalities – the leadership and coaching during a match that has to do with the players on the pitch, because there’s only so much that [manager] Darren Sarll can do from the technical area. A lot of that is led by your main senior group of players.

“They hold themselves to such a high standard. You watch them hold their peers to high standards.

“I think it’s great, and it brings a completely different kind of positivity to the club.

“I talk to these players. I’m around these players, and they’re here because they want this club to succeed. I’m not saying this hasn’t been the case for every other season this club has existed, but there’s something different,” he said.

“The mindset in the changing room, on the pitch, at training and in the gym has been elevated.”

Katz was a big fan of the Cards’ pre-season friendlies, and he watched all of the club’s new signings in action. He says there is a vast difference between the team that started pre-season and the team towards the end of it.

“I think it’ll be very exciting [this season] for the fans who’ve been to the friendlies, especially the more recent ones where you could see the cohesion of the squad.

“The squad against Arsenal Under-23s [on 5 July] played very differently from the squad that played Stratford [on 26 July]. That’s all part of getting to know each other.

“We’ve got experience, we’ve got energy – and we’ve got some youth blended in with the older players.”

