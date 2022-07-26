Plans to redevelop golf club into retirement homes

AN OUTLINE planning application for the redevelopment of Sutton Green Golf Club has been submitted to Woking Borough Council.

Canterbury-based Quinn Estates are proposing a retirement community of up to 200 homes, a 66-bed care home and the return of the site’s remaining 77 acres to undeveloped public land.

The clubhouse at Sutton Green Golf Club

However, they are not the only interested party in the scheme.

Alex Williams, development manager of Retirement Villages Group, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Quinn Estates, sharing our expertise at designing and operating desirable integrated retirement communities.

“The plans submitted by Quinn Estates are outline only. The details that will help bring the scheme to life will emerge at a later stage in the planning process.

“However, we are confident that by growing our existing community at Mayford Grange, the scheme will allow RVG and Quinn to bring forward a range of important benefits and amenities for the wider community.

“In addition to supporting the housing need in Woking and surrounding villages with the provision of more options for retirement living, much-needed family homes will be freed up.

“Our investment in sustainability, biodiversity and net-zero carbon means we will benefit both the existing community at Mayford Grange and enable Quinn and the owner of the golf course to move forward with a brand new public park for the people of Woking to enjoy in perpetuity.”

The proposed development of the golf club, which opened in 1994, has already met with significant opposition from local residents and councillors.

Will Forster, the Liberal Democrat County Councillor for Woking South, said: “I am very disappointed to see that a developer has submitted plans to build on Sutton Green Golf Club.

“The developer held a public consultation event last year, at which they found the strength of feeling locally. Residents in Mayford, Sutton Green, Westfield and further afield are completely against these plans and do want to lose this vital Green Belt area to development.

“Sutton Green Golf Club is in the Green Belt and the developer will need to show significant circumstances to justify building. This is an incredibly high threshold, but it is not stopping the developer trying their luck.”

* THE application (PLAN/2022/0647)can be viewed on Woking Borough Council’s planning pages at www.woking.gov.uk Or click on https://caps.woking.gov.uk/online-applications/simpleSearchResults.do?action=firstPage