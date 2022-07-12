Jean receives Scouting’s highest award

A BYFLEET woman has been presented with the highest honour that can be achieved by Scout leaders.

Jean Smith received the Silver Wolf Award at the annual general meeting of Woking District Scouts in recognition of distinguished service over many years. It is the personal gift of the Chief Scout.

RECOGNITION – Jean Smith proudly displays her Silver Wolf Award with the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Saj Hussain, and, from left, John Rogerson, county commissioner, Mary Osborn, county Scout active support manager, and Rik Stevens, Woking district commissioner

Jean’s journey in Scouting began around 1970 when her son returned home from Cubs to tell her that Akela was leaving, and if Jean did not go along to help the pack would close.

She became Akela of 1st Byfleet (Panthers) pack for many years before becoming a district Cub Scout leader and finally assistant district commissioner (Cub Scouts).

In addition to her Cub Scout commitments, in the late 1970s Jean became a founder member of the district campsite committee at Birchmere, Wisley, and a member of the panel interviewing prospective new leaders, roles she still carries out.

Jean also continues to be a member of the Woking Scout Active Support Unit.

On receiving the award, Jean said: “While I’m delighted to receive the Silver Wolf, I could not have done any of it without the support of my many friends and colleagues involved in Woking Scouts over the years.”