Glitz and glamour at Gordon’s prom

ICE cream vans, vintage cars, lorries and a JCB accompanied by Spiderman all congregating on Surrey Heath could mean only one thing – a prom at Gordon’s!

POPPING IN – The group including Jack Brinkman, Noah Ehigie, Toby, Sam Richell, Will Taylor, Aulakh Zorawar, Karan Grover, Sam Chapman launch a colourful celebration

The red carpet was rolled out again on the Parade Square at the West End school last week to welcome the Year 11 leavers of 2022 to their prom and leavers’ dinner.

Arriving in a spectacular array of transport, this year’s cohort brought glitz and glamour as they made their spectacular entrances, signalling their arrival with coloured smoke, water bombs, car horns and revved engines, cheered on by waiting students, staff and parents.

SUPERHERO – Thomas Dring has a little help from Spiderman as the balloon-covered JCB delivers him spectacularly to the red carpet amid applause and cheers

Their formal dinner, held in a marquee in the grounds of the school, is an annual event for the Year 11 students to enjoy a meal with their peers, teachers and house parents in the school’s beautiful surroundings.

For some, it signified the end of their journey at Gordon’s and for others, the end of their time in the lower school and start of the sixth form.

The school, which was awarded Tes Boarding School of the Year 2022, has also been a “home from home” for its boarders.

See the 7 July edition of the News & Mail for a two-page picture feature of the event