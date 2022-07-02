Canal cruises with cream teas or cocktails

THE Basingstoke Canal Society has teamed up with Kiwi & Scot and The Lightbox to launch themed trips aboard its boat Kitty.

The society and Kiwi & Scot, which has a café boat at Woking Wharf, will offer cream tea trips every Saturday and Sunday throughout July and August.

ALL ABOARD – Kitty will be kept busy with new themed cruises this summer

Kiwi & Scot provides the cream teas and passengers enjoy them on board during the cruise.

Trips leave the wharf at 2.45pm and last about an hour and a quarter. Tickets are £14 adult, £12 children and wheelchair users.

To book, visit www.basingstoke-canal.org.uk and use the Boat Trips tab to find the calendar for tickets and availability, or call the booking team on 0750 686 4411.

The first trip is today, Saturday 2 July.

The society has also begun a joint venture with The Lightbox for the last Thursday of the month.

An excursion will leave at 6pm and stop at the former Muslim burial ground Peace Garden on Horsell Common before returning to The Lightbox at around 7.15pm, when guests will receive a cocktail to enjoy in the café or courtyard.

Tickets are £15 adults, £12 Lightbox members, and must be booked through The Lightbox. The first scheduled cruise, today (30 June), is full;Top of Formcall 01483 737800 to join the waiting list.

There are further trips on 28 July and 25 August with space available. The Lightbox will remain open until 9pm and is offering free entry to all the galleries.

The Basingstoke Canal Society has no paid employees and, as a charity, any monies raised from the trips go into the upkeep of the canal.