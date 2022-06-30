Charity’s clients leave moving messages as closure looms

CLIENTS of Woking Mind have left moving messages on the window of the mental health charity’s offices after learning of its impending closure.

Woking Mind announced last week that it will shut down by the end of August because of a lack of funds to run its services. It has helped some 800 people this year alone.

ONE FROM THE HEART – The poignant messages posted by clients of Woking Mind at the charity’s headquarters

The charity’s chief executive, Tony Bennett, took questions at a meeting attended by Woking Mind clients and volunteers in the days after the closure had become known.

One volunteer said: “I was with 25 or more of our clients when Tony Bennett answered questions at Corner House [Woking Mind’s headquarters].

“It was an emotionally charged 40 minutes. A few of our clients spoke about how they feel, that they have depended on weekly visits and counselling. What would they do now?

“Their mental health will undoubtedly deteriorate, they may go back to unmentionable thoughts and many may well end up in hospital.

“Tony Bennett was visibly upset.

“Our clients wanted to write their thoughts, which we put on the window. It’s a small but important message from those voices who are well enough to speak.”

For the charity, there is still the pressing need where possible to re-allocate services.

The chair of trustees, Peter Christmas, said: “Woking Mind continues to work through the difficult process of closing down. On a positive note, we are exploring with other organisations whether they will be able to continue to provide some or all of our services.”

Woking Borough Council is also monitoring the situation. Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, the Liberal Democrat leader of the council, added: “The council will work with Mind and other service providers, we want there to be no break in support for people currently using Mind services. This is likely to include some funding to help in the transition from Mind to other organisations.”