Local support for inaugural monthly village market

THE first of a series of monthly markets to come to Knaphill was declared a great success.

The Alzati Market, which is scheduled for the last Saturday of the month, attracted steady footfall throughout the day with the local community turning out in support. Stallholders enjoyed a successful day.

CUT ABOVE – Saj Hussain declares Knaphill’s inaugural Alzati Market open, with, from left, event organisers Josie Trovato and Dueyna Chinere, the then Knaphill councillor Debbie Harlow and Shyne Adcock, of music festival Shynefest. In the background is Ayyaz Mahmood, who unsuccessfully contested the Canalside ward at the local elections

Saj Hussain, Knaphill postmaster, soon to be Mayor of Woking and key sponsor of the event, officially opened the market.

Many visitors entered the free prize draw for a meal for two, kindly donated by La Zingara. The draw will be a regular feature and different prizes will be available each month from Knaphill businesses.

Shoppers also commented that it was great to see the village come alive, and that they were looking forward to coming back again at the end of this month.

Josie Trovato, one of the main organisers, said: “We had a great day and have plans to add new things each time to bring more to the village.

“We are looking forward to helping more and more small businesses to rise up after the pandemic.”

Alzati is Italian for “rise up”, reflecting the Trovato family’s heritage and also because the market is intended to help small businesses.

Caprice Collyer, of No Scrubs Soaps, said: “My first market as a VIP was a great experience. In the lead up, the event was well advertised and I loved that each stall was showcased before the event.

“Everyone there was friendly and helpful and it feels like a little family! I really felt like my small business was valued.

“The welcome gift was a lovely touch too and very thoughtful. I can’t wait to attend the next one.”

Alzati Markets offers stallholders the opportunity to become a VIP member if they would like to be a regular feature at the market.

They will pay a reduced fee, effectively getting one stall free for every five booked, plus they receive advertising on both the website and social media.

All members are given a welcome gift, and Sims Selections created some fantastic keyrings for the organisers to give out.

The next market will be on Saturday 28 May, 11am-3pm.

* FOR more information, including booking a stall, visit www.alzatimarkets.com or the Alzati Markets Facebook page, or email info@alzatimarkets.com.