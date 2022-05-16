Special day for ballet pupils

SPECTACULAR – Pupils from the Susan Robinson School of Ballet with Dame Monica Mason in the magnificent surroundings of the V&A Museum. The students, from left to right, Peter Henderson, Millie Tones, Eloise Henry, Lucas Henry, Anna Reeve, Helena Vinall and Jersey Rose Gardner, also performed a series of dances

PUPILS from the Susan Robinson School of Ballet in Byfleet have performed at the world-famous Victoria & Albert Museum in London to celebrate 100 years of the Royal Academy of Dance.

They also met Dame Monica Mason, a former Royal Ballet dancer, past director of the Royal Ballet Company and presently vice president of the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD).

The public enjoyed performances including a delightful ballet duet, an exciting ballet solo from Lucas Henry, a tarantella and amusing pony and ringmaster duet.

The V&A is also curating a display of costumes, designs, photographs and more from the RAD’s archive and the V&A’s theatre and performance collection, exploring the academy’s story from its foundation to its influence on ballet and dance internationally.

Some the items viewed by the children were Darcey Bussell’s pointe shoes, which she wore on her final performance, and Rudolf Nureyev’s Swan Lake costume.

The exhibition, On Point: Royal Academy of Dance at 100, runs until 29 August.

The Susan Robinson School of Ballet is one of the UK’s top non-vocational schools.

Over the past 45 years, thousands of dancers have passed through the school, many of them going on to successful careers as dancers, teachers and choreographers.

Classes include RAD ballet, modern and tap, jazz and musical theatre. For more information, contact sroballet.adm@gmail.com.