Grand May Fayre returns at last

THE Horsell Scouts and Guides Grand May Fayre returns to the Wheatsheaf Recreation Ground on bank holiday Monday after an enforced three-year absence because of the pandemic.

A fixture of the local calendar, the fayre at Horsell is a significant source of funding for the scouting group.

SET FAYRE – Horsell Scouts and Guides make sure everyone knows about their big day. Picture by Terry Habgood

“It will be good to be back,” said Richard Mackie, the chairman of the May Fayre committee and an Explorer Scout leader.

“We started planning last November, but of course without knowing what restrictions we may face when the day arrived.

“What I can say is that we have some fantastic entertainment. There is lurcher racing with Ridgeside, who we’ve used before with great success at the fayre.

“We’ve had to extend the main arena because these dogs are really quick and once they hit their stride they’ll be gone, so we have to give them plenty of room. It will be great fun.

“There are all the usual attractions as well, the beer tent, refreshments, raffles with great prizes, and plenty of stalls.

“We have more charities with stalls this time, so there will be plenty of opportunities to support good causes.

“And I’d like to thank our sponsors, Seymours Horsell estate agents, Trident Honda and Halstead School. We’d really struggle without them.

“Above all, though, this is a chance for us all to engage once more with the community and rebuild those connections.

“Do come along, enjoy the atmosphere and the family entertainments, and have lots of fun.

“All we need now is some good weather.”

THE Grand May Fayre is from noon (on 2 May) to 4.30pm at the Wheatsheaf Recreation Ground on Chobham Road. Entry is free.