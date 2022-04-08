Fun for dogs and owners at fundraising agility tests

DOG owners turned out in force last Saturday to enter their pets for a series of fundraising agility tests at Heather Farm in Horsell.

The event was organised by Breda Dallimore, a volunteer at Chobham-based Quest Riding for the Disabled, and hosted by Horsell Common Preservation Society (HCPS).

EXUBERANT – Oakley’s joyful leap sums up the fun had by all on a memorable day of fundraising. Pictures by Terry Habgood

With the weather remaining kind, more than 70 dogs took part, the entry proceeds raising £356 for Quest RDA.

Rupert Millican, an HCPS ranger, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host the dog-training event at Heather Farm for Quest Riding For The Disabled.

Harriet and Ian Rafter with Snowy and Olive

“So many dogs were put through their paces on a challenging and fun agility course, while their owners learnt more about the rare heathland wildlife and how they can help to protect it.

“Heather Farm is a firm local favourite for dog owners thanks to its great canine-friendly facilities – a superb café and network of circular paths along the River Bourne give people even greater choice of walks locally.

“We thank Quest for providing such a fun-filled and challenging day, and we look forward to hosting them again in the future.”

Also present were the group Heathland Hounds, who shared information, doggy treats and leaflets about their organisation.

Lucky in action, with some help from Mary MacKay

Nicola Buckland said: “Heathland Hounds is a fun and friendly community group covering Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire. We promote responsible dog walking on the Thames Basin Heaths Special Protection Area heathland and forests.”

Anyone keen to join the group should email Nicola.Buckland@naturalengland.org.uk.

Breda Dallimore said: “A very big thank you to my wonderful team of helpers, Zac Galt, Karen, Marion and Ken McAfee, and Bob Dallimore, without whose tireless efforts the event would not have been so successful.

“Thank you also to the owners and their dogs who took part. We look forward to running a similar event later in the summer.”