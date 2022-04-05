Live celebration after party fun went online

A WOKING children’s party organiser is marking the third anniversary of the business with a party at the Woking FC stadium.

Koala Kids Parties was founded in 2019 by Zara Mizen, who lives in Old Woking. Zara runs children’s parties in homes or other venues each with a theme from books, TV and film and dresses as the birthday boy or girl’s favourite character.

Zara entertains a Koala Kids birthday party as Rapunzel

Zara had to abandon her first anniversary party in a village hall in 2020 because of coronavirus and spent lockdown making video appearances to children celebrating birthdays or just in need of cheering up in the early days of the pandemic.

Last year she held a second anniversary celebration via Zoom and continued video appearances and gradually did live parties as restrictions eased.

Now, the Koala Kids Parties are mostly live, with only a few by video and Zara will hold an animal-themed party with entertainment and a buffet on Tuesday 12 April from 11am to 1pm at the Laithwaite Community Stadium for children aged 3 to 8.

Zara as the Easter Bunny

The huge appetite for live parties after children were denied such celebrations over the past two years has allowed Zara to give up two part-time jobs to concentrate fully on Koala Kids and is employing assistants.

“It’s been pretty amazing over the past year,” Zara said.

“Coming out of lockdown, I wasn’t sure how busy we were going to be, but it’s been incredibly busy.

“We are fully booked until the end of July.”

Zara has a limit of 35 children to one entertainer and has been able to take on more and bigger bookings since taking on Laura Moss as an assistant in September last year.

“She’s receiving five-star reviews and has been an amazing addition,” Zara said.

“I’m currently training another fabulous new entertainer from Horsell and am on the lookout for more new members to join our team.

“It’s a great, flexible job and you earn great money while furthering your performance skills and increasing confidence. You will be dressing up as your childhood favourite characters and entertaining children at their celebrations.”

She chose the name Koala Kids Parties after a wonderful trip to Australia some years ago. It was named Best Children’s Business in the Muddy Stilettos Awards last year and was recently a finalist in Business Growth category of The Family Network UK National Recognition Business Award.

Laura Moss as a Fire Fighter character

Zara said the ending of the pandemic restrictions has created a huge need for children’s entertainment.

“Children who are turning 5 or 6 have never been to a birthday party.

“It’s quite overwhelming to begin with for them but you then see the magic go back in them and its fantastic,” she said.

Zara has raised more than £1,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital through her parties and will be donating more from the anniversary celebration and a raffle.

Prizes have been donated by local businesses Shynefest, Fired Frog, Glitter Bomb, Emma Mindfulness, Little Bears Music, Brownies By Abby, Caterpillar Music, Kamelia Photography and Sweet Melody Creations.

FOR more information, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/koalakidspartiesbirthday, email koalakidsparties@gmail.com or call 07917 698303.