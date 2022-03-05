Pupils on the run to raise funds for schools’ green spaces

CHILDREN, parents and teachers from two schools in Knaphill are taking part in the Surrey Half Marathon tomorrow, to raise money to improve the green spaces at the schools.

Knaphill Federation of Schools, which comprises Knaphill School and Knaphill Lower School, is entering 18 children in 2km race, 10 parents and teachers running in the 5km event and four parents in the half-marathon at the event this Sunday.

Some of the Knaphill Federation of Schools children, parents and teachers who will take part in the Surrey Half Marathon races

Vikki Zeila, a PTA committee member who is organising the participation, said the schools have been taking part in the event for the past five years.

“All money raised through our fundraising efforts for the event is used for specific projects,” Vikki said.

“In the past we have purchased defibrillators and first aid training equipment for our schools.

“This year it will help with one of our key priorities around helping the environment.

“The school has been working with the Surrey Wildlife Trust and the children have been involved in undertaking ground surveys to identify how we can improve the green spaces in the school.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor the efforts of the school runners should visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/knaphillrunningsquad22 and help them hit their target.

* THE Surrey Half Marathon starts from Woking Leisure Centre, and involves some local road closures on Sunday from 7.30am to noon or 1pm along the main route – see www.surreyhalfmarathon.co.uk for details.