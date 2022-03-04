New group aims to fight the tide of litter

A WOKING litterpicking group has been set up after the success of a similar scheme launched during the pandemic lockdown.

Woking Litter Warriors has been started by Lauren Horncastle who had helped to run a group that included parts of Guildford.

“I started the first group last year when lockdown made litter more apparent,” Lauren said.

“It forced me to go outside to enjoy some of what nature had to offer in my local neighbourhood, and I was just shocked at the increased litter that was turning up.”

The joint Woking and Guildford litterpickers grew from a handful of volunteers to more than 400, some of whom suggested that Lauren set up a group specifically for Woking.

Woking Litter Warriors was launched last week and has already attracted nearly 40 members.

Lauren works on the principles that even a small amount of litter encourages people to drop more and that a group of litterpickers can achieve a lot.

The Woking Litter Warriors take the fight to Whitmoor Common

She is also using her experience of running the previous group to make sure that her litterpickers have permission from local authorities and other groups such as the Horsell Common Preservation Society to pick up litter and dispose of it.

Lauren said that as well as tidying up the local environment, litterpicking can be a social event and good exercise.

“You can have a bit of a laugh and there are the physical and mental benefits of being outside.”

Woking Litter Warriors has a Facebook group, Instagram page and has flyers that have been produced by the local printing firm Optichrome.

The group’s first litterpick will take place on Saturday 12 March at 10am, meeting at the Bridge Barn pub in St John’s.

* FOR more information, visit the Woking Litter Warriors’ Facebook group, wokinglitterwarriors on Instagram or email wokinglitterwarriors@gmail.com