And they call it Puppy Love

PUPPY Love is all over the New Victoria Theatre this week, as The Osmonds: A New Musical performs on stage.

PUPPY LOVE: The Osmonds cast, Ryan Anderson (Merrill Osmond), Alex Lodge (Jay), Jamie Chatterton (Alan), Danny Nattrass (Wayne) and Joseph Peacock (Donny) with Nacho, Bandita, Beanie, Rosco and Tacito. Pictures by Terry Habgood

Five members of the cast portraying the clean-cut American family – Ryan Anderson (Merrill Osmond), Alex Lodge (Jay), Jamie Chatterton (Alan), Danny Nattrass (Wayne) and Joseph Peacock (Donny) – had a photoshoot on Tuesday with some very special guests to celebrate the opening night of the show in Woking, which runs until Saturday.

The photoshoot was in collaboration with the Chimney Farm International Dog Rescue, based in Fleet, who brought along five adorable puppies – Nacho, Bandita, Beanie, Rosco and Tacito – that had been saved from Crete. The pups are now in loving homes or a safe shelter.

The New Victoria Theatre is running a bucket collection at the end of every performance of The Osmonds: A New Musical this week to raise money for Chimney Farm International Dog Rescue.

Jamie Chatterton, who plays Alan Osmond in the show, said: “We’ve had the best morning ever as we got to Woking. We’ve been having some pictures and done some ‘puppy loving’. Hopefully we’ll help get some dogs rehomed.”