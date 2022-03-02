Jasmine cues up an impressive return to world tour

WOKING’S Jasmine Bolsover returned to the World Women’s Snooker Tour last year and has shot up the rankings to 44th – in a matter of months – after graduating, writes Chris Gaynor.

The 22-year-old took time out from the game – stopping playing in 2017 – and graduated in events management at Oxford Brookes University.

Jasmine Bolsover – picture courtesy of World Women’s Snooker Tour

This year, she competed for the first time since 2015 in the World Women’s Snooker Championship, held at the luxurious Ding Junhui Academy in Sheffield.

Reaching the last 32 and narrowly losing frames to the now-world number five Emma Parker, she did better than in 2015 when she didn’t qualify from the group stages.

“Playing at Ding’s Academy was a special experience in itself, not something you get to do every day,” said Jasmine.

“I had two black-ball games against Emma Parker which, if they had gone differently, would have given me a good chance to develop further into the competition.

“Coming away from the tournament, it only spurred me on to want to practise more, play the best people I can find to play locally and ultimately develop aspects of my game that I know I can improve on.”

Nicknamed the Woking Wizardess, she practises hard on a regular basis. She has made centuries in practice at Woking Snooker Centre, and also works there part-time.

Jasmine made waves in the sport in her early teens, beating boys in competitions such as the Cuestars under-21 events. Cuestars events were held at Woking last year for the first time since 2016.

Since returning to action, she has reached a final of an English Partnership for Snooker & Billiards women’s event and two last-16s, in addition to her improved performance in the World Women’s Snooker Championship on the World Women’s Snooker Tour.

She said: “With time and the targets I have set myself within the next few months, I strongly believe my game will only improve, making me a more challenging opponent.

“As the women’s tournament season has now ended, I am going to keep a look out for any other tournaments I can enter, as well as the local Woking Saturday handicap competitions.”

The World Women’s Snooker Tour is now an official pathway for women looking to turn professional onto the main tour.

She is seeking sponsorship for next season. The incentive is now there for dedicated players like Jasmine to work hard on the table and chase their dreams.