Victoria Way temporarily closed again due to red weather warning

EIGHT days after reopening, having been closed for 16 weeks on safety grounds, Victoria Way has been temporarily shut again following today’s red weather warning.

A section of the road had been closed since 20 October after exterior panels fell from the new Hilton hotel, while temporary fixings were put in place upon the building.

Victoria Way is once again closed as a red weather warning has raised concerns that temporary fixings to the exterior wall panels of the Hilton Woking hotel may not be able to withstand today’s high winds

“A traffic management ‘wind action plan’ was agreed between [developer] Sir Robert McAlpine and the Health and Safety Executive,” said a council spokesman. “While work to the exterior of the hotel development continues, the action plan requires the highway is closed when wind speeds exceed 70mph.

“Due to the extreme weather forecast, Victoria Way will be closed from 5am on Friday 18 February and re-open when wind speeds fall to a safe level.”

Victoria Way is closed in both directions between the Lockfield Drive and Goldsworth Road junctions, with a signed diversion route in place.

“Details of the re-opening and removal of the diversion will be published on the council website. Please keep checking www.woking.gov.uk for updates,” said the spokesman.

“Woking Borough Council thanks residents for their continued patience and understanding. Your safety is of utmost importance to us, and our business continuity team will be working over the weekend to respond to any safety concerns caused by Storm Eunice.

“Please call 01483 755855, including out of hours, to report fallen trees, flooding or other storm damage. In an emergency, always call 999.”