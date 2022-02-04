Students give their version of ‘tale as old as time’

AUDIENCES were both terrified and enchanted when students at Gordon’s School staged their version of the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast last week.

Huntsman Gaston and his admirers Ela Gentle (left) and Alexandra Dunnet

Colourful, macabre and romantic, the family favourite musical production features a duster, a clock, a light and a teapot that can talk, as well as the gruesome beast and kind-hearted Belle.

Coming just one month after the lower school’s hit musical Matilda Jnr, weekends and evenings have been packed with rehearsals for both the cast and student crew.

The Beast with Lumiere and Mrs Potts. In order to return to his former self, the Beast must earn the love of the beautiful Belle

For several of the cast who are leaving Gordon’s this year, the play was a triumphant swansong before they set their sights on drama school. All agreed that the rehearsals had been the best fun.

Ryan Knight, who played the Beast, described the musical as an amazing experience while admitting the role had been highly demanding.

Molly Campbell, who starred as Belle, added. “There was not one point where I felt like I was ‘at school’ at the weekend. Besides, it was amazing to see the pieces of everything we had done so far come together. This was my last school production, and I am going to miss it terribly.”

It was a second school production for Georgina Fowler, who played the cheeky, playful character Lumiere, and she relished the chance of putting on a French accent.

The kind-hearted Mrs Potts (Abigail Hunter-Blanco) and Chip (Lily-Ann Prince) in the Beast’s enchanted castle

The director, Robbie Olden, commented: “Since its inception in France in 1756, the renowned tale of Beauty and the Beast has been adapted several times into films, books, plays and musicals.

“Having only seen the 1991 film version by Disney, I was intrigued by the stage adaptation and the opportunities it presented. When the characters are so ingrained in your mind as cartoons, it was certainly a challenge to present those on stage.

“I took a slightly different approach during the rehearsals, giving each student a lot more ownership over their interpretation of their roles. It has been a joy to watch them flourish.”