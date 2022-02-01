Community inclusion for all

FREE workshops with help and advice for the disabled, their families, carers and employers are being offered by a specialist company.

The 30-minute workshop is being provided by EDGE Disability Consultancy, run by three residents of Woking and Guildford.

Archie, whose self-confidence has been improved by help from EDGE, helping groom a horse

EDGE, which stands for education, development, growth and employment, was started in November last year by Becky Mills, Nicky Harding and Jennifer Brown.

They describe themselves as “a trio of mums inspired to help local young people with disabilities, and those with social, emotional and mental health problems”.

The three women, who have more than 50 years’ experience working with people with disabilities, said they offer support to people who find it difficult to engage with employment, education and community activities.

EDGE was set up with support from local businesses including K8 Design and Marketing Ltd in Knaphill, Denis Web Design in Pirbright and Magda Hoffman Photography in Woking.

Nicky Harding, Becky Mills and Jennifer Brown, who run EDGE Disability Consultancy

Jennifer told the News & Mail, that EDGE is able to be more flexible than charities and other organisations working in a similar field.

“When we find a placement for someone, we will support them at the interview to make sure it is a fair and equal opportunity one,” she said.

“We can also train them and make sure that they become part of the team. It takes the pressure off employers having to give extra support to somebody with a disability.

“Our support is ongoing so that, when they are working independently, we still pop in and visit to make sure that everything is ok or to see if there is anything that they need.”

EDGE also helps with the educational needs of young people with disabilities. They have helped one local teenager, Archie, who found it impossible to continue attending his specialist school.

“We were left in a desperate situation with Archie being at home five days a week,” his mother said.

“EDGE have been supporting our son with an alternative learning timetable. They took him out into the community to build his self-esteem and reduce anxiety. They have a unique and flexible approach to suit the individuals needs and Archie has changed for the better.”

Archie, who is back at school three days a week with community-based learning on the other two, said: “Going out with EDGE makes me feel good. We do fun things like Mercedes World and KFC.”

Jennifer said: “We are a business that believes in community-based working and inclusion. We are friends who are passionate, committed and dedicated to helping people to engage in their community and find meaningful successful life outcomes.”