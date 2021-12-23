Window dressing creates a magical forest for Santa

THE window of the Woking Hospice shop in Goldsworth Park has been decorated with a spectacular festive scene featuring a forest with Santa’s workshop.

The display has been put together by the shop manager, Caroline Othen, who spent about four weeks creating the scene constructing elements at home and in her lunch break.

Hospice shop manager Caroline Othen, with the festive window she has created. Picture by Terry Habgood

Caroline said she wanted to create something magical for local children to look at.

“The backdrop is a forest where Father Christmas has his workshop with miniature things inside and a fire that flickers,” she said.

“I used icing for the icicles and snow on the roof. I made the elves out of wood and their outfits out of green velvet. I used a piece of glass on a musical roundabout to make an ice rink that goes round.

“There is lots of snow in the window, twinkling lights and a little Christmas tree.”

The display includes donated items to the shop and some elements ordered by volunteers at the hospice warehouse in Knaphill.

Caroline is known in the area for her window dressing skills.

Earlier this year, she made a scene for Halloween.

“It was based on Alice in Wonderland with mannequins decorated as the two queens. That got a big reaction,” Caroline said.

“I come from a very big and creative family, we’re all very artistic. That’s why I did the queens on Halloween instead of something scary. It was something different. It’s always about thinking outside the box.”

Caroline has worked in the hospice’s shops for 23 years and has been at the Goldsworth Park one for about seven years.