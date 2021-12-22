Go wild outdoors in the Christmas holiday

THERE aren’t many hours of daylight at the moment and the weather can be damp, cold and dreary, so you are probably missing the enjoyment of being outdoors during the warmer months.

You may, though, have ideas for cheering walks during the 12 days of Christmas, such as along the Basingstoke Canal or exploring one of the many areas of heathland in this area.

Challenge yourself to explore heathland such as Whitmoor Common at Worplesdon, where there is still a lot of wildlife to be seen in winter – look out for birds including siskins, redpolls and goldfinches. Photo by Clare Bewick

Perhaps you’d like ideas for activities closer to home, especially if you have young ones to amuse.

The Wildlife Trusts, which include Surrey Wildlife Trust, have created 12 Days Wild, a festive nature challenge to encourage us to get outdoors in the colder months. The trusts say that winter wildlife is waiting to be explored between Christmas and New Year.

The 12 Days Wild challenge is to do one wild thing a day from Christmas Day to Twelfth Night, which is 5 January. When you sign up you will receive inspiration for wild, wintery activities such as making ice decorations, eco-friendly crackers, and helping wildlife survive the winter.

Your wild acts could be little things to help nature – like recycling your Christmas tree or feeding the birds – or ways to connect to the natural world, such as walking off your Christmas dinner in the woods or admiring the beauty of a winter sunset.

To sign up for the challenge and receive your ideas for wild, wintery activities visit www.wildlifetrusts.org.