Bears will cheer up children in hospital

Two members of staff with the Mood Bears to be given to children at St Peter’s Hospital

LOCAL people have funded the donation of 90 Mood Bears to bring comfort to children who are patients at St Peter’s Hospital over Christmas.

The fundraising was organised through the website Jolly Festive to give the bears to young patients as well as their siblings and the children of long-stay patients.

Hannah Spencer, head of nursing at St Peter’s women’s health and paediatric division, said: “Hospital stays can be a stressful time for children and young people for both those in hospital and the siblings who are separated from them at home.

“Years of evidence have shown the therapeutic power of play in the path for recovery. To have a bear with which the children can share their hopes, dreams and worries gives them back some control when they can often feel it has been taken away.”

Mood Bears were created by Jo Proud from a night-time doodle when she was struggling with her mental health. She then had the bears made and there are now eight different ones, with each bear representing a feeling, emotion or mood, such as happy, love, nervous, silly, sad, hope, angry and calm.

The Mood Bears come in large and small sizes

Hannah Bartlett and her sister Jo Beker, who run Jolly Festive, said they launched the fundraising campaign as they knew that a Mood Bear would be the perfect companion for young patients at a difficult time.

They chose St Peter’s Hospital because Hannah had her children there and received a great deal of support from the children’s wards over the years. Jo works with young children and understands the importance of helping young people articulate their emotions.

Hannah said: “Jo and I were thrilled to facilitate the introduction of these cuddly teddies for children at St Peter’s. It has been a privilege and we have been touched by the fantastic support we’ve received from the local community, as well as the team at the hospital. It’s so wonderful to be able to give back.”

FOR more information, visit https://jollyfestive.com/mood-bears/.