Christmas appeal to help refurbish charity’s sensory room

A CHARITY that supports adults and children with learning disabilities and autism is seeking to raise the £5,000 needed to complete the refurbishment of one of its most-popular facilities.

The sensory room at LinkAble in Board School Road, Maybury, has broken and out-of-date equipment.

A design for the refurbished sensory room at LinkAble

The charity, which serves more than 250 children and adults in Woking and Surrey Heath boroughs, last updated the room nearly eight years ago. It is aiming to incorporate some of the current equipment, such as the bubble tubes, in the new design but aims to install new lighting effects.

These will include LED “wall wash” lights and a special effects projector. An infinity tunnel and vibrating musical wall bumpers will also be among the new features.

“Our sensory room refurbishment has been a project that we have been wanting to do for several years now,” said LinkAble’s fundraising and communications manager, Rhys Parker.

“We are a local charity with limited resources so focus on raising the money needed to ensure we can deliver the groups and activities that our service users and their families have come to expect.

“Projects such as the sensory room are outside of our core costs, which means we must raise the money in addition to our annual fundraising target.”

The sensory room can help people who have learning difficulties, developmental disabilities and sensory impairments learn to interact with the world around them, in a safe environment that builds up their confidence and abilities.

Rhys added: “I appreciate that there are a lot of asks for support at Christmas. However, I hope people can donate what they can to help us achieve our fundraising target. Every donation towards the appeal will ensure we have a modern and fresh sensory room that will benefit and be available to local children and adults with learning disabilities for years to come.”

LinkAble, which was founded in 1989, has received a significant donation from a charitable trust towards the £7,500 cost and is asking its supporters and the community to give towards the £5,000 still needed.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/linkablechristmasappeal