No injuries as coach engine catches fire

THE fire brigade was called on Monday afternoon after a fire started in the engine compartment of a double-decker coach at Woodham.

Two fire engines were sent to deal with the incident in Sheerwater Road, at the junction of Holm Close.

Bernard Newnham’s photograph of firefighters checking the coach’s engine compartment

Firefighters were photographed by nearby resident Bernard Newnham examining the blackened rear of the coach, which belongs of Jeakins Coach Travel, of Thorpe, near Chertsey.

“The rush-hour traffic was held up for some time,” he said. “Cars were having to leave Holm Close over the grass verge, which was a bit dangerous, with the coach one side and a fire engine on the other.”

David Jeakins, of the family-run coach hire company, said the vehicle had cut out and the driver had investigated why.

“Upon finding some smoke, before looking any further, he followed protocol and evacuated the vehicle immediately. He called the office and we called the fire brigade.

“When they arrived it was discovered to be an overheated wire that had melted. Firefighters made sure the battery was disconnected and it was safe, we then had the vehicle recovered back to our depot where our engineers will start work getting it re-wired and back on the road.”

A Surrey Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received a call yesterday afternoon around 5pm to a report of a vehicle fire on Sheerwater Road.

“Two fire engines were sent, arriving at the scene around 5.10pm. A double-decker coach had caught fire in the engine compartment. The crews left the scene at around 5.45pm.”

Surrey Police, called to control the traffic, said there were no reports of anyone being injured during the incident.