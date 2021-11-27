Help needed to give dying mum her dream wedding

THE children of a terminally ill mum who brought up her family in Chobham are raising money to give her the best possible wedding before she dies.

Angie Wallis, 60, is keen to marry her partner of 19 years, and a ceremony has been arranged for Saturday 11 December.

Bride-to-be Angie Wallis with her daughters, from left, Victoria, Sophie, Lindsey and Melissa

An online fundraising page has collected more than £2,000 but Angie’s children still need several hundred pounds to help pay for the reception and other expenses such as a memorable wedding car.

The appeal has been organised by daughter Melissa Williams who, along with her sisters Victoria, Lindsey and Sophie and brothers Peter and Christopher, went to St Lawrence Primary School in Chobham.

“We need help to make my mum’s last wish come true and to give her the best day we can,” she said. “We have managed to book the church at the very last minute, but it will be amazing if people can help us give my mum a day she truly deserves.”

Angie, who now lives in Frimley, is marrying Eddie Edwards, 74, at St Lawrence Church, with the Rev Chris Bedford agreeing at short notice to conduct the ceremony. The reception is the next day at Chobham Community Centre, so that Angie can rest after the church service.

Her illness was at first diagnosed as a gallstones complaint, but she was told on 13 October that she had liver cancer. Then on 28 October she was informed the cancer has spread and she did not have long to live.

“Mum has decided that she would really like to get married,” said Melissa, who has four children of her own. “As we don’t have much time, her family are finding it extremely difficult to get it all sorted in the time available, as funds are very tight and none of us are well-off.

“I’ve managed to get her a dress for £30 and a wedding ring, but we need to pay for things like tableware, balloons, cake, make-up and hairdressing, food and drink, plates and cups. It would also be great if we could pay for, or someone could offer, to take mum to church in a car such as Rolls Royce.

“Eddie has turned mum’s life around since they’ve been together. She has never been married and we want her to feel and look an absolute princess on her special day.”

The online appeal, started two weeks ago with a target of £2,950, has received 103 donations at the beginning of this week.

To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-get-my-mum-beautiful-mum-married?qid=9d6148badc2a746d61a859063c75d931

Offers to help – including providing a wedding car – can be made via Melissa’s Facebook page.