Trudi smashes festive fundraising target

TREATS are stacking up in support of a Brookwood woman’s quest to make sure Woking Foodbank has supplies for the needy families it supports over Christmas.

Trudi Fletcher is delighted at the donations for her annual campaign that collects festive foods for the charity.

Trudi Fletcher and Darren Philps with some young helpers and their sleigh Photo by Terry Habgood

She has also had a magnificent response to an online appeal that has beaten its £750 target by so far raising £935 for the foodbank.

Trudi and helpers including her partner Darren Philps have been taking a sleigh on wheels around the Brookwood community to collect the sort of supplies that brighten up people’s lives over Christmas.

She also has drop-off points for donations at Brookwood Club and at the post office counter in the Bakers Dozen shop in Connaught Road, and Brookwood Primary School is collecting items for the appeal.

“People are again being tremendously generous with donations,” said Trudi, who has been running the festive appeal since 2017. “We are now at a staggering 124% for JustGiving donations, which is blooming fabulous.

“We set up the JustGiving page last year, for people who were less able to visit the shops to donate and it was a great success.”

Trudi is collecting treats such as chocolate biscuits, mince pies and selection boxes which needy families may not be able to afford. Long-life canned foods such as sponge puddings and other non-perishable items are also on her list, along with toiletries such as deodorants.

“If you would like to leave a food parcel at a drop-off point, please attach a label with your name and address so we can thank you personally,” she said.

To arrange a collection by sleigh, contact Trudi via her Facebook page or by emailing trudifletcher@rocketmail.com. Donate money by searching for Trudi Fletcher at www.justgiving.com.