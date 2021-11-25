Lyn bids farewell to Blood Brothers’ Mrs J

IT’S A role she has made her own, so Lyn Paul is eternally grateful that she got the chance to play Mrs Johnstone again in a farewell tour of the hit musical Blood Brothers.

“Never in a million years did I think 24 years ago that Bill Kenwright would trust me with Mrs J for so long,” she says, referring to renowned theatre producer.

Lyn Paul providing comfort as Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers

“I can’t thank him enough for changing my life and giving me a new career.

“God willing, I will go on to play new roles but Mrs J will always have the biggest place in my heart.”

The former New Seekers singer first took on the central role in 1997 and made it her own in London’s West End before touring with Blood Brothers around the UK several times.

Kenwright asked her to do the final tour and she was delighted, but the dates were curtailed in March 2020 by the COVID-19 lockdown before starting again this year.

The legendary production of Willy Russell’s international hit musical completes its last UK tour in Woking this week.

Lyn thought she had missed out, explaining: “When Bill Kenwright asked me to do a farewell tour of Blood Brothers I was thrilled and so glad that I would be able to say a proper farewell to Mrs J.

“Then I thought it wouldn’t happen and I wouldn’t be able to say goodbye to my fellow colleagues who work on stage and behind the scenes and are the nicest gang of people to work with… and who are friends old and new.”

Now the tour is back for the final few dates and she is saying goodbye to colleagues and audiences properly.

“Blood Brothers is a tight family as anyone who has worked on it will tell you and I am going to miss everyone very much,” she says. “Coronavirus may have disrupted us, but all my colleagues and I will come back stronger and we will stand tall and give the best performances of our lives.”

The epic tale of Liverpool life about twins separated at birth and growing up on the opposite sides of the tracks only to meet again with tragic consequences is at the New Victoria Theatre until Saturday (27 November), as it finishes its 16-week tour.

The score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.