Magical Glow will emphasise the beauty of winter garden

RHS Wisley’s popular Glow illuminations return this week, promising more festive magic with new lights shows and atmospheric music.

The event runs from Friday 19 November to Tuesday 4 January, 4pm-9pm, except December 24-26. Last entry to the garden is 7.30pm.

DAZZLING – Glow will light up RHS Wisley with a magical display of illuminations

Matthew Pottage, RHS garden curator said: “Glow 2021 is set to be the best ever, building on the refreshed approach in 2020 to have a greater emphasis on the natural beauty of the garden landscape and its trees, but with theatrical scenes that will present Wisley as you’ve never seen before.”

Discover the garden after dark and follow the magical illuminated trail. Highlights include the rainbow of colours illuminating the spectacular glasshouse and adjacent lake, with new fountain and laser beam displays projecting a spellbinding array of colour and pattern onto the unique structure.

Wander towards the alpine meadow and a sea of lights rolling down the hillside, a nod to the carpet of tiny daffodils that cover it each spring.

The wisteria walk is an immersive experience, draped in thousands of fairy lights to create the perfect photo opportunity, while the nearby century-old conifers are engulfed in a blizzard of fairy light “snowfall”.

The route ends on a high with a new light show projected onto Wisley’s iconic laboratory and canal, all choreographed to traditional Christmas carols.

A wide selection of seasonal food and drink will be available across the garden. Visitors can treat themselves to a warming mulled wine, spiced apple or hot chocolate along the route, and enjoy local produce from exhibitors including Distillers of Surrey, Yum Yum Tree Fudge and The Truckle Cheese Co.

For those looking to celebrate the festive season in style, the Terrace Restaurant will be offering a seasonal menu featuring a three-course supper.

There will also be opportunities to browse for seasonal gifts and decorations in the Wisley Garden Centre and from festive chalets.

* Tickets for Glow must be booked online in advance. RHS members: Adults and guests £8.95; children (5–16) £4.50. Non-members: Adults £16; children (5–16) £11. Children under 5 are free. For more information and to book, visit www.rhs.org.uk/wisley