Hotfoot it to the firewalk for hospice

THE Woking & Sam Beare Hospice Firewalk 2021 will take place at Woking Football Club this Thursday, 11 November, from 6pm to 9pm.

Entry is free for those coming along to cheer on the intrepid walkers, and there will also be a fire show and food and drink available on the night.

HOT TOPIC – Firewalking looks risky but the walkers have science on their side

Firewalking – walking on hot coals – sounds a risky business when you first look at it, but a glance at the internet reveals why we can hotfoot across embers without suffering burnt tootsies.

It’s basic physics, and neither supernatural nor paranormal. Simply put, the embers aren’t good conductors of heat, and firewalkers keep moving, so the feet don’t spend enough time on the embers to induce a burn. There’s really nothing to worry about.

Although that’s not to say it doesn’t look daunting when you’re stood in front of the coals and can feel their rising heat…

Walkers will receive a motivational talk and health and safety briefing from the firewalk organiser, who has delivered extremely safe and fulfilled fire walking for more than 15 years.

Each walker will receive a medal and certificate of completion after conquering the coals.

Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care would like to thank the event sponsor, Seymour’s estate agents, and also acknowledge the Co-Op and Woking Football Club for their generosity.

The event will take place completely outside, in a COVID secure way, and only adults aged 18 plus may take on the firewalk.

For full details or to donate, visit www.wsbhospices.co.uk/events.