Catch the singing folk twins for one night only

IF YOU haven’t been lucky enough to catch folk twins Ward Thomas on their busking tour of the UK, there’s a chance to see them in a more traditional setting when they arrive at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre on Sunday 14 November.

The sisters, Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas, have spent the summer travelling the UK playing a selection of pop-up busking appearances, including Falmouth for the G7 Summit, Isle of Wight, Cambridge, Winchester and many more.

SISTER ACT – Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas are at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking for one night only

The idea was to raise money for five charities close to their hearts – TreeSisters, The Ocean Cleanup, Arctic Ice Project, Jane Goodall Institute and ClientEarth – and the girls kept up their busking appearances under the banner #buskingforourplanet until the start of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Partnering with Busk In London and Goodbox, they played a special show for Network Rail, to busk while COP26 representatives departed London Euston on electric trains to Glasgow.

“Now that we are in the final stretch it feels more important than ever to be out there raising awareness on the important issues of climate change, while also highlighting the terrific and uplifting work that our chosen charities are tirelessly doing,” says Catherine.

Lizzy adds: “When Busking For Our Planet first started we came across people who didn’t know what COP26 was and now it feels as though awareness is much higher, which is really great.

“Maybe our efforts at the busks and online have played a small part in that.”

The Hampshire sisters, dubbed Britain’s first country stars, will be back in more traditional surroundings at the New Victoria Theatre and fans can expect to hear songs from their No1 album Cartwheels, as well as from Invitation and Restless Minds.