Find the ghost to win tickets and support foodbank

THERE’S still time to win tickets to the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber show Phantom of the Opera and secure a £50 donation to a local foodbank, thanks to one company’s Halloween-themed initiative.

The competition is being run by Titan Storage Solutions, which has a branch in Woking.

Music of the night – Ash Hurry, of Titan Storage, takes up the Halloween theme

The second and third prizes are M&S Percy Pig Halloween hampers, plus £50 donations to a foodbank.

To take part, contestants must find out where #GideonTheGhost is “haunting” on the Titan Storage website up until noon on Friday 29 October and post comments on the company’s Facebook and Twitter sites.

A spokesman for the company said: “#GideonTheGhost plans to haunt a different page of the website each day, so followers have the chance to enter multiple times throughout the week.

“This October, Titan Storage Solutions wanted to encourage some Halloween fun with Woking residents while remembering to include the most vulnerable members of the community,” the spokesman added.

Dan O’Sullivan, national manager at Titan Storage, said: “It was important for us to combine the prizes with a charitable donation – we know how hard our local foodbanks work, especially through the colder months, so we wanted to make sure we included those we consider to be the pillars of our community.”

All entries will go into a draw and the winners will be announced on Friday 29 October.

* For more information, visit www.titanstorage.co.uk. The social media sites are www.facebook.com/TitanStorage and https://twitter.com/TitanStorage.