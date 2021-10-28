Road to reopen once temporary repairs to hotel structure are completed

MIND THE GAP – Signs declare Victoria Way closed, the opening on the Hilton Hotel exterior illustrating why

VICTORIA Way is expected to reopen once “temporary remedial works” to the Hilton Hotel structure have been completed – which could be by the end of the week.

An exclusion zone has been in place since last Wednesday when several exterior panels dislodged and fell from the hotel development.

A Woking Borough Council spokesperson said: “Investigations remain ongoing regarding the cause of last week’s incident. These investigations are led by Sir Robert McAlpine (SRM).

“We can confirm that SRM’s sub-contractor has completed its initial review and it is carrying out temporary remedial works to the area of concern. Once these works are complete, we expect Victoria Way to reopen.

“For now, Victoria Way remains closed to traffic between the junctions with Goldsworth Road and Lockfield Drive.

“We are pleased to confirm that construction work has continued on site. All partners continue to work collaboratively and remain on course to open Victoria Square next year.”

A spokesman for SRM added: “After a thorough investigation, the project team worked through the weekend to carry out the necessary actions.

“Weather conditions permitting, the team is expected to complete the remedial work later this week, and will advise on the reopening of Victoria Way, which has been closed as a precautionary measure.”

A drone flight unrelated to the incident was scheduled to take place this week. It had been booked for some time to carry out a thermographic survey, a common process to check the thermal integrity of the building.