Guitar-shredding rock comes to town

FOR those who rock… Woking is ready to salute you next week.

Mighty guitar riffs, star jumps, stage dives and a host of cracking tunes are all heading to the New Victoria Theatre in the form of School of Rock.

Dewey Finn inspiring his prep school pupils in School of Rock The Musical

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is based on the legendary movie starring Jack Black as the slacker substitute teacher Dewey Finn.

He enthuses his posh prep school pupils via the medium of rock music – and enters the class into a battle of the bands contest.

Finn turns the straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band, as he teaches these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock.

He also falls for the school’s beautiful but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within, adding a touch of love interest to the story.

School of Rock The Musical features 14 new songs from Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie, so expect face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance. School is definitely IN rather than out at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Tuesday 28 September until Saturday 2 October.

