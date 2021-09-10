Skipper tips newcomer to be trump card

WOKING skipper Josh Casey believes that new boy Tahvon Campbell could be a trump card for the side this term.

Campbell (pictured) told the News & Mail recently of his desire to put down a marker during 2021-22.

TRUMP CARD: New rising star Tahvon Campbell

His scintillating form in the early weeks – two goals and one assist – is some way to get started.

Of the 24-year-old forward, Casey said: “Tahv is a fantastic player. He’s got that ability that you look for in players to be able to create something out of nothing. I think he could be a really massive signing for this football club.

“He trains so well – his attitude is spot on and he wants to win and work hard.

“That’s a pretty good combination to have when you’ve got his ability. I try to make sure I’m on the same team as him in training.”

As a result of his performances, Campbell is one of the players who has had the Woking fans on their feet the most so far this season. Hearing noise from spectators has been a tonic for Casey, even if they’re opposition fans.

He said: “Football lost its soul in the last couple of years when there were no fans. I missed them. I don’t care if I’m booed for the next 10 months, it’s just fantastic to have noise and atmosphere in the stadium.

“I honestly can’t tell you how happy it makes everyone. Whether it’s good noise or bad noise, it means the world to be able to hear that.

“I loved winding up the Torquay United fans [during the Cards’ 4-0 win at Plainmoor on 30 August] – I won’t pretend I didn’t.

“But then hearing the Woking fans chant my name in response to the Torquay boos was a really nice moment for me.

“I definitely think a lot of our squad relish big crowds. It’s really enjoyable hearing the opponents’ fans turn when you’re playing well as the away team.”

Turning out at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground on Saturday could be one such intimidating environment, but Casey is up for ruffling some feathers.

“On paper, Wrexham will be one of the strongest teams we face,” he said. “It’s not our litmus test because we’re probably not benchmarking ourselves against sides like them. We want to go there and get a result, although we know we’re massive underdogs.

“But I think we thrive on that and enjoy the challenge of spoiling a party and making their packed stadium fall silent.”

As part of Woking’s relationship with the community, Casey will take part in the charity Downslink Challenge on 10 October. This will involve Casey cycling from Knaphill to Brighton, where he will meet up with boss Alan Dowson and club director John Katz, among others, and ride back again, clocking up 96 miles in the process.

Casey said: “It raises money for fantastic causes – Woking & Sam Beare Hospices and Little Roo Neonatal Fund.

“It can’t just be take, take, take, expecting people to support us. We’ve got to give something back.”