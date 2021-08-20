Chow Chow puppies found abandoned on common

THE RSPCA is appealing for information after a female Chow Chow and her three puppies were found abandoned on Chobham Common on Wednesday last week (August 11).

IN GOOD HANDS – Three Chow Chow puppies, and their mother, are being cared for by the RSPCA after being abandoned on Chobham Common

The dogs were found by a member of the public, who took the puppies to a local vet. The mother was caught separately and taken to a different vet, but the dogs were later reunited.

The adult female Chow Chow, named Elsa, was microchipped, although the details were said to be out of date. The puppies, thought to be about five months old, were also chipped but no details were registered.

The puppies’ and mother Elsa are thought to have been abandoned because of their health issues

They have some health issues and show signs of neglect, including mange and infected eyes, so it is thought they were deliberately abandoned.

The puppies, who have been named Mike, Wayne and Buttercup, are being cared for at an RSPCA centre, where they will stay until they are well enough to be rehomed.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Kitchin said: “Sadly it does seem these dogs may have been dumped due to the health issues they are suffering.

“They are lovely dogs, though, and will have no problems at all finding homes when the time comes.

“We are really grateful to the member of the public who found these dogs and acted so quickly to get them veterinary attention, and to the vets themselves for their care of the dogs.

“If anyone recognises the Chow Chows they can contact us on our appeal line, 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to help rescue animals in need. To find out more, visit rspca.org.uk/stopcruelty, or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.