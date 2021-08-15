Orphans enjoyed summer holidays by the sea

CHILDREN at the railwaymen’s orphanage in Woking did not miss out when it came to summer holidays. They enjoyed camping by the seaside as well as days out.

The Southern Railway and later British Railways’ staff magazines reported on life at the home for children whose fathers had been killed or injured at work and whose families could not look after them.

Pictured are, boys standing, from left: Stanley Matthews, David Sandalls, David Baldey, Roger Hutton, Billy Phillips, Barry Coom, Raymond Hubbard. Kneeling, from left: Norman Le Huray, Kenny Tiller, Bernie McRoberts, Peter Read, Charlie Preston, John Bonsey, David Bent. The women standing at the back are Tina (surname not known) and Ellen Laird

The July 1959 edition of the British Railways Magazine reported: “On 4 June, 129 children aged five to 16 years, and 23 staff, left by train for a week under canvas at Elmer Sands, Bognor Regis.

“They arrived at the site to find the tents already pitched and the camp set up by some of the male staff of the Home who were given valuable assistance by some of the railwaymen from Bognor Regis.

“The children were housed in ridge tents, five to a tent, and soon after their arrival they had settled in and were ready for a week’s enjoyment.

“The staff attended to the catering and cooking, but each day a tent of the senior children drew rations for 24 hours and camped in a corner of the field, fending for themselves for a day and a night.”

The report added the campsite was a few minutes’ walk from a sandy beach and the children spent a lot of time swimming, as well as hiking to places of interest.

The campsite at Elmer Sands

The weather was varied and the report added: “Unfortunately on the day that some of the old people and the babies from the nursery visited the camp, it rained the whole time. The rest of the time the weather was showery, but the children all returned to Woking very suntanned.”

The previous year, 40 children from the orphanage – which was in Oriental Road and a familiar landmark beside the main railway line – enjoyed an outing as guests of the staff of Windsor and Eton Riverside station.

The BR staff magazine said: “It all started last year, when the staff won second prize in the best kept station competition, £8. When they thought how they could use the money they thought of the children and started a fund to pay for an outing.

“Six members of the station staff went to the orphanage to collect their little guests and the matron. On the train ride from Woking, the children were given some pocket money to spend on the day.”

It must have been a trip to remember as the children caught a riverboat from Staines to Windsor, enjoying a picnic lunch on the way. From Windsor they were “whisked away on a luxury coach to London Airport and there, at the top of the Queen’s Building, they spent an hour excitedly watching the planes take off and land.”

Children from the orphanage on their riverboat trip from Staines to Windsor

They returned to Windsor for tea at the station – ham salad, cake and ice cream – and then watched some films.

“Eventually they went back, tired but happy, to the orphanage,” reported the magazine.

Thanks to Barry Coom, who has a collection of Woking orphanage-related articles that were published in railway staff magazines over many years. Peeps into the Past featured some of those in June.

The home that came to Woking in 1909 and closed in 1989. The site has been developed, providing accommodation for older people, many whom worked on the railways.

Barry was at the orphanage from 1957 to 1962 following the death of his father who was a train driver based at Eastleigh in Hampshire.

